Domingo 5 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FRANCE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSSEP 05
3 de Septiembre de 2021

Protest in Paris against Taliban ruling Afghanistan

Start: 05 Sep 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 05 Sep 2021 14:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.

PARIS - Parisians, human rights activists, exiled Afghans stage protest against the Taliban ruling Afghanistan, in support of women and human rights defenders in the country.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Protest begins Place de la république in Paris

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

