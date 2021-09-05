ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FRANCE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protest in Paris against Taliban ruling Afghanistan
Start: 05 Sep 2021 13:30 GMT
End: 05 Sep 2021 14:30 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.
PARIS - Parisians, human rights activists, exiled Afghans stage protest against the Taliban ruling Afghanistan, in support of women and human rights defenders in the country.
