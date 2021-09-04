COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-ATTACK/ARDERN

Por
REUTERSSEP 04
4 de Septiembre de 2021

New Zealand's Ardern updates on the stabbing attack

Start: 04 Sep 2021 01:54 GMT

End: 04 Sep 2021 02:50 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference to update on the stabbing attack that occurred in an Auckland supermarket.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL /

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El Departamento de Estado de EEUU celebró el segundo encuentro entre el régimen de Maduro y la oposición venezolana

El Departamento de Estado de EEUU celebró el segundo encuentro entre el régimen de Maduro y la oposición venezolana

Qué dijo Maribel Guardia sobre Ninel Conde tras el arresto de Larry Ramos

Los mejores memes que dejó el regreso de CDMX al color “amarillo” en el semáforo COVID-19

Premier League: Wolves buscarán evitar sanción de la FIFA por no prestar a Raúl Jiménez al Tricolor

Quién es Tumbaburros, el tuitero en la mira por decir que el PAN ganará “porque es voluntad de Dios”

DEPORTES

Premier League: Wolves buscarán evitar sanción de la FIFA por no prestar a Raúl Jiménez al Tricolor

Premier League: Wolves buscarán evitar sanción de la FIFA por no prestar a Raúl Jiménez al Tricolor

“No estoy casado con México”: Santiago Muñoz, la promesa que Estados Unidos podría ganarle al Tricolor

Nunca he utilizado sustancias prohibidas: Óscar Valdez negó las acusaciones sobre su supuesto dopaje

“No hay lugar para tramposos”: Caleb Plant criticó a Canelo Álvarez y Eddy Reynoso por sustancias prohibidas

Analistas mexicanos criticaron a Edson Álvarez por su polémico comentario después del México vs Jamaica

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué dijo Maribel Guardia sobre Ninel Conde tras el arresto de Larry Ramos

Qué dijo Maribel Guardia sobre Ninel Conde tras el arresto de Larry Ramos

Angelina Jolie celebró los 55 años de Salma Hayek al estilo mexicano

Roberto Palazuelos afirmó que ya es el candidato oficial de Movimiento Ciudadano a la gubernatura de Quintana Roo

Así descubrió Gaby Spanic que su novio le estaba siendo infiel con otro hombre

“Gutierritos”: la telenovela de un hombre humillado por su esposa que disparó las ventas de televisiones en el México de 1958

TENDENCIAS

Cómo se expande el COVID-19 en un escuela: el caso de una docente infectada y sin vacunar

Cómo se expande el COVID-19 en un escuela: el caso de una docente infectada y sin vacunar

Nuevo récord: un camión eléctrico supera los 1.000 km de autonomía

Lo que deben tener en cuenta las pymes si son víctimas de fraudes en línea

Disminuir un 10% la ingesta diaria de carne agregaría 48 minutos de vida saludable por día

Cómo recrear una historia de Instagram con fotos viejas