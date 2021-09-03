COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MH17

REUTERS
3 de Septiembre de 2021

MH17 victims' families speak at murder trial in Netherlands

Start: 06 Sep 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 06 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

BADHOEVEDORP - The families of victims of the MH17 crash give testimony at the Dutch murder trial of the four fugitive suspects accused of shooting down the plane over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people.

SCHEDULE:

0800 Hearing begins

