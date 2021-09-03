COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY STORM-IDA/BIDEN --UPDATED--

Por
REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2021

Biden visits Louisiana to view hurricane damage

Start: 03 Sep 2021 19:48 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2021 20:48 GMT

LAPLACE, LOUISIANA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden tours a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana, and delivers remarks on his Administration’s response to Hurricane Ida.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Quiénes son los senadores del PAN que se reunieron con el partido VOX

Quiénes son los senadores del PAN que se reunieron con el partido VOX

Se retiró una de las figuras de Croacia en el Mundial 2018: Mandzukic dijo adiós al fútbol con una emotiva carta al “pequeño Mario”

Felipe Melo reveló cómo marcaría a Lionel Messi: “Con un codazo en la cabeza, no hay nada que hacer”

Joe Biden ordenó desclasificar documentos de la investigación sobre los atentados terroristas del 11-S

Periodista que destapó escándalo de corrupción en MinTIC habla en moción de censura contra Abudinen

DEPORTES

Felipe Melo reveló cómo marcaría a Lionel Messi: “Con un codazo en la cabeza, no hay nada que hacer”

Felipe Melo reveló cómo marcaría a Lionel Messi: “Con un codazo en la cabeza, no hay nada que hacer”

“No puedo respirar bien”: Óscar de la Hoya dio positivo a COVID-19 pese a estar vacunado

Cómo le fue a Checo Pérez en el segundo entrenamiento libre del GP de los Países Bajos

Cristiano Ronaldo celebró su ingreso al Libro Guinness: la frase que muestra su inagotable ambición por los goles

“Desorden, corrupción y brutalidad”: la crítica de Faitelson por la muerte de Jeannette Zacarías

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Maná recibirá un Premios Billboard de la Música Latina con el galardón Icono

Maná recibirá un Premios Billboard de la Música Latina con el galardón Icono

Qué dijo Mía Rubín sobre una supuesta rivalidad con Lucerito Mijares y Ángela Aguilar

Reportan la muerte de Natasha Moctezuma, la hermana de Frida Sofía

“Le aguantaba mucha majadería”: Alicia Machado reveló el calvario que vivió Danna Paola a lado de Eleazar Gómez

En bikini y lejos de Vicente Fernández Jr: así son las lujosas vacaciones de Mariana González Padilla

TENDENCIAS

Grafeno, el nuevo material que podría cargar la batería de un auto eléctrico en 8 minutos

Grafeno, el nuevo material que podría cargar la batería de un auto eléctrico en 8 minutos

Cinco uruguayos recrearon el edificio de su facultad en el Minecraft

Piden al gobierno que avance en la eliminación de las grasas trans en Argentina

Cómo agregar diferentes fuentes a los textos en apps como WhatsApp y Telegram

Tomar hasta tres tazas de café por día puede reducir el riesgo de enfermedad cardiovascular