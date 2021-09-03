ADVISORY STORM-IDA/BIDEN --UPDATED

Biden visits Louisiana to view hurricane damage
Start: 03 Sep 2021 19:48 GMT
End: 03 Sep 2021 20:48 GMT
LAPLACE, LOUISIANA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden tours a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana, and delivers remarks on his Administration’s response to Hurricane Ida.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Weather
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com