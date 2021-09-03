ADVISORY SPAIN-CULTURE/FALLAS

Giant sculptures are burnt at Spain's Fallas festival

Start: 05 Sep 2021 20:50 GMT

End: 05 Sep 2021 21:30 GMT

VALENCIA - Valencia´s Fallas festival ends with the traditional burning of the giant sculptures known as ninots. Las Fallas are back after their suspension for two years due to the COVID pandemic.

