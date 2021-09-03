COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY RUSSIA-PUTIN/

Por
REUTERSSEP 03
1 de Septiembre de 2021

Putin speaks at an economic forum in Vladivostok

Start: 03 Sep 2021 06:09 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

VLADIVOSTOK - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an economic forum in the country's far eastern city of Vladivostok.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT Plenary session with Putin and leaders of Kazakhstan and Mongolia starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

