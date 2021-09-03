ADVISORY PAKISTAN-BRITAIN/RAAB-NEWSER

UK FM Raab meets Pakistani counterpart

Start: 03 Sep 2021 08:15 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN -- Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab will hold a joint press stakeout at 1325 hours PST in Islamabad

