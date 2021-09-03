COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY PAKISTAN-BRITAIN/RAAB-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2021

UK FM Raab meets Pakistani counterpart

Start: 03 Sep 2021 08:15 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN -- Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab will hold a joint press stakeout at 1325 hours PST in Islamabad

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE PAKISTAN

DIGITAL: NO USE PAKISTAN

Source: PTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Pakistan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

