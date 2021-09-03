COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW ZEALAND-ATTACK/ --TIMINGS APPROX--

Por
REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2021

New Zealand PM Ardern addresses Auckland shopping centre attack

Start: 03 Sep 2021 05:10 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2021 06:10 GMT

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister talks to media following the recent attack at an Auckland shopping centre.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO ACCESS NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El momento en que un hombre se metió a la boca cuatro anillos para robarlos de una joyería de Puebla

El momento en que un hombre se metió a la boca cuatro anillos para robarlos de una joyería de Puebla

Becas Elisa Acuña: cómo obtener el apoyo de hasta 93,000 para capacitarse en el extranjero

Guardia Nacional aseguró 127 kilos de metanfetamina y 65 mil pastillas de fentanilo en Tijuana

El trágico momento cuando Jeanette Zacarías fue noqueada y la llevó a perder la vida

Alfonso Durazo, gobernador electo de Sonora, dio positivo a COVID-19

DEPORTES

El trágico momento cuando Jeanette Zacarías fue noqueada y la llevó a perder la vida

El trágico momento cuando Jeanette Zacarías fue noqueada y la llevó a perder la vida

México vs Jamaica: los garrafales errores de Jorge Sánchez y Piojo Alvarado en la victoria del Tricolor

Así fue la presentación de Dralístico, el nuevo personaje de quien encarnó a Místico por segunda vez en el CMLL

Rebeca Valenzuela y Leonardo Pérez ganaron bronce en los Juegos Paralímpicos Tokio 2020

Gerardo Martino se perderá los partidos contra Costa Rica y Panamá por un problema en la retina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Lo más esperado para ver el primer fin de semana de septiembre

Lo más esperado para ver el primer fin de semana de septiembre

A solas con Rodrigo de la Serna, Itziar Ituño y Darko Peric: “La Casa de Papel 5 es pura guerra, con un enemigo que va a por nosotros”

Estrellas sin edad: 10 actrices de Hollywood que lograron romper paradigmas y viejos prejuicios

El nombre y elenco del nuevo proyecto de Guillermo Del Toro fueron revelados

Por qué compararon al Capi Pérez con Vector de “Mi villano favorito”

TENDENCIAS

Científicos del MIT desarrollaron una cápsula capaz de administrar por vía oral medicamentos inyectables

Científicos del MIT desarrollaron una cápsula capaz de administrar por vía oral medicamentos inyectables

La dieta mediterránea podría reducir la disfunción eréctil

Cuáles son los 55 síntomas a tener en cuenta para detectar el COVID prolongado

Quién fue el argentino que descubrió un tipo de estrabismo en los niños

Entre el 1% y el 6% de los niños sufre apnea, según un estudio