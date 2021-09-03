ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/ATTACKS-TRIAL

Trial of the November 2015 Paris attacks begins
PARIS - Lawyers, victims, families and general audience arrive for the opening of the opening of the trial of Paris November 2015 attacks which took the lives of 130 people.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT - Trial begins
