Viernes 3 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/ATTACKS-TRIAL

Por
REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2021

Trial of the November 2015 Paris attacks begins

Start: 08 Sep 2021 09:30 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: EXACT DETAILS OF REUTERS LIVE COVERAGE ARE STILL BEING FINALISED - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

PARIS - Lawyers, victims, families and general audience arrive for the opening of the opening of the trial of Paris November 2015 attacks which took the lives of 130 people.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Trial begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

