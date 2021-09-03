COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERSSEP 03
2 de Septiembre de 2021

EU foreign ministers meet in Slovenia

Start: 03 Sep 2021 06:10 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

KRANJ, SLOVENIA - European Union foreign ministers meet in Slovenia to discuss the fallout of the events in Afghanistan and relations with China.

SCHEDULE

0615GMT - Arrivals

0700GMT - Meeting begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovenia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Un ataque con cuchillo dejó al menos seis personas heridas en un supermercado de Nueva Zelanda

Un ataque con cuchillo dejó al menos seis personas heridas en un supermercado de Nueva Zelanda

Por qué Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo abandonó la CDMX y se refugió en Acapulco

Huir o quitarse la vida: el oscuro audio donde Larry Ramos reveló sus opciones tras denuncias por estafa

“La cadena perpetua es un mensaje a la sociedad sobre lo que no permite o tolera”: Federico Gutiérrez

El primer ministro de Japón anunció que no se presentará a la reelección como jefe de Gobierno

DEPORTES

Facundo Campazzo, íntimo: el día que quiso dejar de ser un “gordito bajito” y el detrás de escena del vestuario de Denver Nuggets

Facundo Campazzo, íntimo: el día que quiso dejar de ser un “gordito bajito” y el detrás de escena del vestuario de Denver Nuggets

El trágico momento cuando Jeanette Zacarías fue noqueada y la llevó a perder la vida

México vs Jamaica: los garrafales errores de Jorge Sánchez y Piojo Alvarado en la victoria del Tricolor

Así fue la presentación de Dralístico, el nuevo personaje de quien encarnó a Místico por segunda vez en el CMLL

Rebeca Valenzuela y Leonardo Pérez ganaron bronce en los Juegos Paralímpicos Tokio 2020

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo abandonó la CDMX y se refugió en Acapulco

Por qué Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo abandonó la CDMX y se refugió en Acapulco

Huir o quitarse la vida: el oscuro audio donde Larry Ramos reveló sus opciones tras denuncias por estafa

Edwin Luna le compuso una canción a Kimberly Flores en medio de polémica por infidelidad

Lo más esperado para ver el primer fin de semana de septiembre

A solas con Rodrigo de la Serna, Itziar Ituño y Darko Peric: “La Casa de Papel 5 es pura guerra, con un enemigo que va a por nosotros”

TENDENCIAS

Bayas de Goji: 9 preguntas sobre este pequeño fruto rojo y su aporte nutricional

Bayas de Goji: 9 preguntas sobre este pequeño fruto rojo y su aporte nutricional

Científicos del MIT desarrollaron una cápsula capaz de administrar por vía oral medicamentos inyectables

La dieta mediterránea podría reducir la disfunción eréctil

Cuáles son los 55 síntomas a tener en cuenta para detectar el COVID prolongado

Quién fue el argentino que descubrió un tipo de estrabismo en los niños