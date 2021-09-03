ADVISORY CLIMATE-FLOODS/GERMANY-MERKEL

Merkel newser during a visit to areas hit by deadly floods
Start: 05 Sep 2021 13:35 GMT
End: 05 Sep 2021 14:40 GMT
HAGEN - Chancellor Angela Merkel holds news conference after visiting areas hit by deadly floods in western Germany's Maekischer Kreis region with Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet.
1340GMT - News conference
