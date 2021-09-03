COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-FLOODS/GERMANY-MERKEL

REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2021

Merkel newser during a visit to areas hit by deadly floods

Start: 05 Sep 2021 13:35 GMT

End: 05 Sep 2021 14:40 GMT

HAGEN - Chancellor Angela Merkel holds news conference after visiting areas hit by deadly floods in western Germany's Maekischer Kreis region with Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet.

SCHEDULE:

1340GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

