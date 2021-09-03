ADVISORY BRITAIN-USA/SECURITY

Statements after Islamic State 'Beatle' pleads guilty to U.S. terrorism charges
Start: 03 Sep 2021 00:02 GMT
End: 03 Sep 2021 00:11 GMT
VIRGINIA: Statements outside a U.S. District Court in Alexandria after Alexanda Kotey, a British-born man who was a member of a team of Islamic State militants in Syria nicknamed "The Beatles" which beheaded American hostages pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges.
PLEASE NOTE: First speaker is Raj Preekh, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia who was chief prosecutor on the case
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE CNN, NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com