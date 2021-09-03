COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BRITAIN-USA/SECURITY

Statements after Islamic State 'Beatle' pleads guilty to U.S. terrorism charges

Start: 03 Sep 2021 00:02 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2021 00:11 GMT

VIRGINIA: Statements outside a U.S. District Court in Alexandria after Alexanda Kotey, a British-born man who was a member of a team of Islamic State militants in Syria nicknamed "The Beatles" which beheaded American hostages pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges.

PLEASE NOTE: First speaker is Raj Preekh, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia who was chief prosecutor on the case

