ADVISORY ARGENTINA-PROTESTS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Argentines protest President Fernandez’ handling of COVID-19
Start: 04 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 04 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
BUENOS AIRES - Argentines lay a stone in front of government house to protest President Alberto Fernandez' handling of COVID-19, as part of a demonstration movement dubbed the 'March of the Stones'.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Argentina
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com