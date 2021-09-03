ADVISORY ARGENTINA-PROTESTS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Argentines protest President Fernandez’ handling of COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES - Argentines lay a stone in front of government house to protest President Alberto Fernandez' handling of COVID-19, as part of a demonstration movement dubbed the 'March of the Stones'.

