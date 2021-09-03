ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FRANCE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protest in Paris against Taliban ruling Afghanistan

Start: 05 Sep 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 05 Sep 2021 14:00 GMT

PARIS - Parisians, human rights activists, exiled Afghans stage protest against the Taliban ruling Afghanistan, in support of women and human rights defenders in the country.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Protest begins Place de la république in Paris

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

