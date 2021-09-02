COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-SCHOOL

REUTERS
2 de Septiembre de 2021

French children head back to school

Start: 02 Sep 2021 08:42 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Live from a school in Paris as twelve million French children and teenagers across France head back to school after summer break as COVID-19 infection rates remain high in the country.

