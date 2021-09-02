ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-SCHOOL

French children head back to school
Start: 02 Sep 2021 08:42 GMT
End: 02 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
PARIS - Live from a school in Paris as twelve million French children and teenagers across France head back to school after summer break as COVID-19 infection rates remain high in the country.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com