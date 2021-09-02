COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY GLOBAL-DIVERSITY/MACRON-SEA -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERS
2 de Septiembre de 2021

Macron attends a boat visit on the Mediterranean near Marseille

Start: 03 Sep 2021 07:30 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

MARSEILLE - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a boat visit on the Mediterranean sea near Marseille, to underline the importance of protecting biodiversity,

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSS FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

