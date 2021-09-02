COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/PARIS

Por
REUTERSSEP 02
2 de Septiembre de 2021

Paris city officials on human rights in Afghanistan

Start: 02 Sep 2021 12:15 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2021 13:15 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

PARIS- Paris city officials, commander Ahmad Massoud (via videolink), the Afghan ambassador in France and several NGOs hold a conference in solidarity with Afghanistan to discuss human rights and hosting refugees in Paris.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CITY OF PARIS HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Siguen restricciones al gas natural en Colombia: EPM suspendió distribución en Medellín y Antioquia

Siguen restricciones al gas natural en Colombia: EPM suspendió distribución en Medellín y Antioquia

¿Está confundido con los nuevos idicativos telefónicos en Colombia? Así funciona la nueva app que le ayudará a cambiar los números de sus contactos en el celular

La conmovedora historia de “Pay de Limón”: el perro mutilado por los Zetas y rescatado por el albergue que colapsó en Xochimilco

Aprende en Casa: horarios y canales del jueves 2 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

La pandemia ha reducido la educación financiera de los jóvenes

DEPORTES

Italia, Alemania, Inglaterra y España darán inicio a la triple fecha FIFA de las eliminatorias europeas: hora, TV y formaciones

Italia, Alemania, Inglaterra y España darán inicio a la triple fecha FIFA de las eliminatorias europeas: hora, TV y formaciones

Perú querrá levantarse ante una Uruguay sin sus históricos delanteros: hora, TV y formaciones

“Es vital para nosotros contar con Raúl Jiménez”: Martino lamentó la falta de reciprocidad del Wolverhampton

Chile buscará quitarle el invicto a Brasil y meterse en la zona de clasificación en las eliminatorias: hora, TV y formaciones

Colombia intentará hacerse fuerte en la altura ante Bolivia: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“El imperio de los sentidos”: la película censurada por pornográfica llega a los cines a 45 años de su estreno

“El imperio de los sentidos”: la película censurada por pornográfica llega a los cines a 45 años de su estreno

De la salida de Anitta a las vacaciones de Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker: celebrities en un click

“Éramos muy intensos”: Diana Bracho habló por primera vez de su pareja, tras su reciente fallecimiento

El atuendo blanco de Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller en el Tercer Informe de Gobierno 2021

“Era bolero y payasito”: la difícil infancia de Carlos Trejo antes de ser cazafantasmas

TENDENCIAS

¿Está confundido con los nuevos idicativos telefónicos en Colombia? Así funciona la nueva app que le ayudará a cambiar los números de sus contactos en el celular

¿Está confundido con los nuevos idicativos telefónicos en Colombia? Así funciona la nueva app que le ayudará a cambiar los números de sus contactos en el celular

Llegó al país un nuevo vuelo con más de un millón de vacunas de Sinopharm

Un estudio regional confirmó que la mayoría de los pediatras conoce poco sobre el aporte de las ciencias del comportamiento en la consulta médica

Por qué es importante la seguridad psicológica en los entornos laborales

Los nuevos Cabernet Sauvignon argentinos para celebrar el día internacional del rey de los cepajes tintos