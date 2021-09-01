ADVISORY FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/PARALLEL MOTHERS ARRIVALS

'Parallel Mothers' director Almodovar and cast arrive newser
Start: 01 Sep 2021 11:50 GMT
End: 01 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS THE ARRIVALS HAVE ALREADY TAKEN PLACE.
VENICE, ITALY - Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar and the cast of his new film "Parallel Mothers", including Penelope Cruz, arrive for a news conference in Venice. The movie is opening the 78th edition of Venice Film Festival.
SCHEDULE:
1100-1130GMT - Arrivals
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com