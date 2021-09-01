COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/PARALLEL MOTHERS ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERSSEP 01
31 de Agosto de 2021

'Parallel Mothers' director Almodovar and cast arrive newser

Start: 01 Sep 2021 11:50 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS THE ARRIVALS HAVE ALREADY TAKEN PLACE.

VENICE, ITALY - Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar and the cast of his new film "Parallel Mothers", including Penelope Cruz, arrive for a news conference in Venice. The movie is opening the 78th edition of Venice Film Festival.

SCHEDULE:

1100-1130GMT - Arrivals

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Se registró un sismo en la alcaldía Iztacalco

Se registró un sismo en la alcaldía Iztacalco

El papa Francisco: “Es necesario poner fin a la política irresponsable de intervenir desde fuera y de construir en otros países la democracia”

Antoine Griezmann se despidió del Barcelona con un profundo mensaje y una autocrítica en las redes sociales

“¡Bravo, presidente!”: Denise Dresser reaccionó a spot de AMLO sobre Tercer Informe

Gustavo Petro se enfrentó a economista español que criticó su “nefasta idea” de emitir más billetes en Colombia

DEPORTES

Antoine Griezmann se despidió del Barcelona con un profundo mensaje y una autocrítica en las redes sociales

Antoine Griezmann se despidió del Barcelona con un profundo mensaje y una autocrítica en las redes sociales

Kylian Mbappé habría rechazado un contrato del PSG superior al de Messi y Neymar para renovar

Barcelona eligió al heredero de la histórica número 10 de Lionel Messi

El destacado defensa brasileño que se naturalizaría para jugar con México

“Pude ser el primer portero mexicano”: Oswaldo Sánchez confesó por qué no jugó en Europa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día de rodaje de Gina Rodriguez y Damon Wayans Jr, las vacaciones de Michelle Rodriguez: celebrities en un click

El día de rodaje de Gina Rodriguez y Damon Wayans Jr, las vacaciones de Michelle Rodriguez: celebrities en un click

Con impresionante rostro esculpido y detalles de mármol: así luce actualmente la tumba de María Félix “La Doña”

La exclusiva y costosa bolsa de la hija de Eduardo Capetillo inspirada en México

Javier Solís: cómo fueron los últimos días del “Rey del bolero ranchero”

“Quien no trabaja es porque no quiere”: tacharon de privilegiado a Luisito Comunica por polémico comentario

TENDENCIAS

Demostraron el “efecto analgésico” de la voz materna en niños prematuros

Demostraron el “efecto analgésico” de la voz materna en niños prematuros

El corazón por dentro luego del COVID-19: cómo queda el motor de nuestro cuerpo después de tener el virus

La amenaza de la primavera para los alérgicos: qué precauciones tomar

Qué enseñó a la ciencia el nuevo coronavirus sobre la transmisión de otras enfermedades

Ingresan menos pacientes con COVID-19 a las UTI, pero no baja la letalidad: qué explican los expertos