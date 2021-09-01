COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/OPENING PRESS CONFERENCE ARRIVALS

REUTERS
31 de Agosto de 2021

Venice film festival director & jury arrive for opening newser

Start: 01 Sep 2021 09:30 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2021 10:18 GMT

VENICE, ITALY - Arrivals for the opening news conference for the 78th Venice International Film Festival. This year's Jury President, Bong Joon-ho, is expected along with the festival's director Alberto Barbera.

SCHEDULE:

0930-1030GMT - Arrivals

Location: Italy

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

