Miércoles 1 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY CHINA-TRADE/EXPO-XI -- TIME APPROX --

REUTERS
1 de Septiembre de 2021

China's Xi speaks at opening of International Fair for Trade

Start: 02 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video link at the opening ceremony of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. The trade fair, which invites large companies from both China and abroad in fields ranging from tech to health, takes place from September 2 till 7.

SCHEDULE: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: MANDARIN SPEECH / CH2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

