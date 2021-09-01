ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/GERMANY-ACTIVISTS

German action group "Kabul Air Bridge" speaks to reporters

Start: 01 Sep 2021 08:02 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2021 09:00 GMT

BERLIN - German action group "Kabul Air Bridge" speaks to reporters after it successfully airlifted 189 Afghans once the German army ended its rescue operation.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com