Miércoles 1 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/GERMANY-ACTIVISTS

REUTERSSEP 01
31 de Agosto de 2021

German action group "Kabul Air Bridge" speaks to reporters

Start: 01 Sep 2021 08:02 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2021 09:00 GMT

BERLIN - German action group "Kabul Air Bridge" speaks to reporters after it successfully airlifted 189 Afghans once the German army ended its rescue operation.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Imparable: Nelson Crispín ganó medalla de plata en natación 100 metros libres en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio 2020

"Pude ser el primer portero mexicano": Oswaldo Sánchez confesó por qué no jugó en Europa

La exclusiva y costosa bolsa de la hija de Eduardo Capetillo inspirada en México

Demostraron el "efecto analgésico" de la voz materna en niños prematuros

