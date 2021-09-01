COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/DEFENSE

Por
REUTERSSEP 01
1 de Septiembre de 2021

Austin, Milley speak about end of Afghanistan mission

Start: 01 Sep 2021 16:54 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2021 17:33 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley make remarks about the end of the military mission in Afghanistan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

