Martes 31 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/NEW YORK -- SCHEDULE TBA --

Por
REUTERSAUG 31
31 de Agosto de 2021

New York commemorates 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Start: 11 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON THE LIVE SCHEDULE AND SOURCE / RESTRICTIONS

==

NEW YORK CITY, NY - New York marks the twenty years since the September 11 attacks with the commemorative ceremony.

SCHEDULE:

TBD

NEW YORK 9/11 TIMELINE:

1200GMT - American Airlines Flight 11, a Boeing 767 with 92 people on board, takes off from Boston's Logan International Airport for Los Angeles.

1214GMT - United Airlines Flight 175, a Boeing 767 with 65 people on board, takes off from Logan for Los Angeles.

1246GMT American Flight 11 crashes into north tower of World Trade Center.

1303GMT United Flight 175 crashes into south tower of World Trade Center

1359GMT South tower of trade center collapses

1428GMT North tower of trade center collapses.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

