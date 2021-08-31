ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/NEW YORK -- SCHEDULE TBA

New York commemorates 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks
NEW YORK CITY, NY - New York marks the twenty years since the September 11 attacks with the commemorative ceremony.
NEW YORK 9/11 TIMELINE:
1200GMT - American Airlines Flight 11, a Boeing 767 with 92 people on board, takes off from Boston's Logan International Airport for Los Angeles.
1214GMT - United Airlines Flight 175, a Boeing 767 with 65 people on board, takes off from Logan for Los Angeles.
1246GMT American Flight 11 crashes into north tower of World Trade Center.
1303GMT United Flight 175 crashes into south tower of World Trade Center
1359GMT South tower of trade center collapses
1428GMT North tower of trade center collapses.
