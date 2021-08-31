COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 31 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Por
REUTERSAUG 31
31 de Agosto de 2021

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference.

Start: 31 Aug 2021 06:50 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA – Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference. Monitoring for comments on the US completes withdrawal from Afghanistan ahead of today’s August 31 deadline.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 – ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

MinMinas: servicio de gas para el centro del país se reestablecerá a partir de este martes a las 6 de la mañana

MinMinas: servicio de gas para el centro del país se reestablecerá a partir de este martes a las 6 de la mañana

Detuvieron al “Ciclón 89”, presunto líder del Cartel del Golfo en Tamaulipas

Duque responsabilizó al ELN del atentado contra la Policía en Cúcuta

Murió Kiko Macanudo, integrante de “Grupo Marrano”

El transporte sustentable es parte de la solución a la crisis climática y también a la desigualdad en las ciudades

DEPORTES

El mercado de pases más impactante de la historia: Lionel Messi al PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo al Manchester United y los fichajes más rutilantes

El mercado de pases más impactante de la historia: Lionel Messi al PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo al Manchester United y los fichajes más rutilantes

El momento cuando Tigres Femenil expulsó a dos aficionados por grito homofóbico

Gallardo se mostró crítico por la falta de jugadores ante Sarmiento: “No es justo porque fuimos los más perjudicados”

La pésima estadística de Alexander Albon que igualó Checo Pérez en Red Bull

Qué pasó la última vez que el “Cata” Domínguez jugó con la Selección Mexicana

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió Kiko Macanudo, integrante de “Grupo Marrano”

Murió Kiko Macanudo, integrante de “Grupo Marrano”

Alison Arngrim, la malvada Nellie Olson de “La familia Ingalls” y el oscuro secreto de abuso intrafamiliar

Un joven camionero, un chimpancé y un inesperado pero fugaz éxito mundial: “Las aventuras de B.J.”

Todo sobre el lanzamiento de Star+, la nueva plataforma de Disney para América Latina

Eric del Castillo habló del embarazo de Lyn May: “yo respeto”

TENDENCIAS

Entrenar 30 minutos por la tarde mejora el ánimo en pacientes con depresión

Entrenar 30 minutos por la tarde mejora el ánimo en pacientes con depresión

Científicos afirman que la variante Delta tiene una mayor capacidad de escapar a la inmunidad en pacientes recuperados

Sodio oculto en alimentos: cuánta sal se consume sin saberlo

Qué medidas adoptar para tocar instrumentos musicales y minimizar el riesgo de contagio por COVID-19

La inspiradora historia de la prestigiosa patóloga argentina Marta Cohen y su padre que hoy cumple 100 años