COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 31 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/SPAIN

Por
REUTERSAUG 31
31 de Agosto de 2021

U.S. plane carrying Afghan refugees arrives

Start: 31 Aug 2021 06:30 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

ROTA - U.S. plane carrying Afghan refugees arrives at Spain's Rota military base where the U.S. has a military facility.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Quién es el último soldado de EEUU en salir de Afganistán

Quién es el último soldado de EEUU en salir de Afganistán

PES, RSP y Fuerza por México pierden oficialmente su registro

El ministro de Trabajo de Perú puso su cargo a disposición de Castillo tras las peticiones de su renuncia

Keiko Fujimori se enfrentará a la Justicia después de casi meses de haber perdido las elecciones presidenciales en Perú

MinMinas: servicio de gas para el centro del país se reestablecerá a partir de este martes a las 6 de la mañana

DEPORTES

El mercado de pases más impactante de la historia: Lionel Messi al PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo al Manchester United y los fichajes más rutilantes

El mercado de pases más impactante de la historia: Lionel Messi al PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo al Manchester United y los fichajes más rutilantes

El momento cuando Tigres Femenil expulsó a dos aficionados por grito homofóbico

Gallardo se mostró crítico por la falta de jugadores ante Sarmiento: “No es justo porque fuimos los más perjudicados”

La pésima estadística de Alexander Albon que igualó Checo Pérez en Red Bull

Qué pasó la última vez que el “Cata” Domínguez jugó con la Selección Mexicana

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió Kiko Macanudo, integrante de “Grupo Marrano”

Murió Kiko Macanudo, integrante de “Grupo Marrano”

Alison Arngrim, la malvada Nellie Olson de “La familia Ingalls” y el oscuro secreto de abuso intrafamiliar

Un joven camionero, un chimpancé y un inesperado pero fugaz éxito mundial: “Las aventuras de B.J.”

Todo sobre el lanzamiento de Star+, la nueva plataforma de Disney para América Latina

Eric del Castillo habló del embarazo de Lyn May: “yo respeto”

TENDENCIAS

¿Qué tienen en común los equipos con alto desempeño en las organizaciones?

¿Qué tienen en común los equipos con alto desempeño en las organizaciones?

Entrenar 30 minutos por la tarde mejora el ánimo en pacientes con depresión

Científicos afirman que la variante Delta tiene una mayor capacidad de escapar a la inmunidad en pacientes recuperados

Qué medidas adoptar para tocar instrumentos musicales y minimizar el riesgo de contagio por COVID-19

La inspiradora historia de la prestigiosa patóloga argentina Marta Cohen y su padre que hoy cumple 100 años