ADVISORY STORM-IDA/BIDEN

Lunes 30 de Agosto de 2021
30 de Agosto de 2021

Biden meets with FEMA Administrator on Hurricane Ida

Start: 30 Aug 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 30 Aug 2021 18:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: WE EXPECT A LIVE POOL SPRAY AT THE TOP

VIRTUAL - U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, as well as governors and mayors from areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

