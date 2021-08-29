COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY STORM-IDA/LOUISIANA

REUTERSAUG 29
29 de Agosto de 2021

Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Start: 29 Aug 2021 20:55 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2021 21:55 GMT

NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm.

PLEASE NOTE - We will switch between two shots - one of Canal Street in central New Orleans, and another of the coastline. We have a shot driving through New Orleans from 2302g

::2102g Coastline shot

::2302g Live shot from vehicle driving through New Orleans

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE CNN / NO USE VOA // DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

