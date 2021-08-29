ADVISORY IRAQ-FRANCE/MACRON-MOSUL

Macron visits Mosul during his second official trip to Iraq
Start: 29 Aug 2021 07:54 GMT
End: 29 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: EXACT TIMINGS ARE NOT FOR PUBLICATION - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES
==
MOSUL - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Mosul during his second official trip to Iraq.
SCHEDULE:
0745GMT- Macron visits Our Lady of the Hour church in Mosul
TIME TBC- Meeting with representatives of Iraqi Christian communities
TIME TBC - Visit of the al-Nouri mosque currently under restoration with the support of UNESCO and UAE
TIME TBC- Macron is in Mosul and visits the faculty of medicine or the Nineveh University OR the Mosul University, which received funding from French cooperation programs.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Iraq
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com