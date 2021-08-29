COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 29 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAQ-FRANCE/MACRON-MOSUL

Por
REUTERSAUG 29
27 de Agosto de 2021

Macron visits Mosul during his second official trip to Iraq

Start: 29 Aug 2021 07:54 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: EXACT TIMINGS ARE NOT FOR PUBLICATION - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

MOSUL - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Mosul during his second official trip to Iraq.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT- Macron visits Our Lady of the Hour church in Mosul

TIME TBC- Meeting with representatives of Iraqi Christian communities

TIME TBC - Visit of the al-Nouri mosque currently under restoration with the support of UNESCO and UAE

TIME TBC- Macron is in Mosul and visits the faculty of medicine or the Nineveh University OR the Mosul University, which received funding from French cooperation programs.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Inundaciones y ríos desbordados en Jalisco tras la llegada del huracán Nora a México

Inundaciones y ríos desbordados en Jalisco tras la llegada del huracán Nora a México

Entrevista a Tarek William Saab: defensa de la dictadura de Maduro, admisiones polémicas y la certeza de que “los venezolanos están regresando”

Cayó lideresa de las “Aguacateras”: introducía droga en su vagina para ingresarla al reclusorio

Se agudiza la crisis sanitaria: Venezuela lleva cuatro años sin un programa de donación de órganos

“La directora”: la nueva joya de Netflix que satiriza el choque de generaciones en el sistema universitario estadounidense

DEPORTES

Las Águilas de Santiago Solari perdieron altura contra el León de Arial Holan

Las Águilas de Santiago Solari perdieron altura contra el León de Arial Holan

“Posiblemente el mejor de la historia”: Julio César Chávez elogió la carrera de Canelo Álvarez

Gran Premio de México: cuál será la nueva fecha para la presentación de la F1 y Checo Pérez

Los argentinos en el fútbol francés antes de la revolución Messi: grandes goleadores, mariscales y el inventor de la “Roulette” de Zidane

Con el posible debut de Lionel Messi, PSG defenderá la punta de la Ligue 1 ante Reims

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“La directora”: la nueva joya de Netflix que satiriza el choque de generaciones en el sistema universitario estadounidense

“La directora”: la nueva joya de Netflix que satiriza el choque de generaciones en el sistema universitario estadounidense

De Lucero a Salma Hayek: las famosas latinas que han dicho no al botox y las cirugías estéticas

Qué canción dedicó Lucero a Mijares luego de su divorcio

Así regresó Silvia Pinal a las redes sociales semanas después de salir del hospital

“A la madre”: Bárbara de Regil soltó intensos gritos al ser inyectada con vitaminas

TENDENCIAS

HPV Test: el desarrollo científico argentino que puede cambiar el panorama del cáncer de cuello uterino

HPV Test: el desarrollo científico argentino que puede cambiar el panorama del cáncer de cuello uterino

Costa Rica: cómo se convirtió en la tierra prometida de la longevidad y la calidad de vida

Martín Cabrales: “El café es un símbolo emblemático de los argentinos”

Cómo entender el mundo con claridad, la provocadora teoría de un economista diplomado en inteligencia artificial

Deporte e inclusión: “Este equipo tiene una identidad de juego y lo veo participando en la final”