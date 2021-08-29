ADVISORY IRAQ-FRANCE/MACRON-MOSUL

Macron visits Mosul during his second official trip to Iraq

MOSUL - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Mosul during his second official trip to Iraq.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT- Macron visits Our Lady of the Hour church in Mosul

TIME TBC- Meeting with representatives of Iraqi Christian communities

TIME TBC - Visit of the al-Nouri mosque currently under restoration with the support of UNESCO and UAE

TIME TBC- Macron is in Mosul and visits the faculty of medicine or the Nineveh University OR the Mosul University, which received funding from French cooperation programs.

