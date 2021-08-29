ADVISORY IRAQ-FRANCE/MACRON-ERBIL

Macron visits Erbil during his second official trip to Iraq

ERBIL - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Erbil during his second official trip to Iraq.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT - Press statements by Macron and Nechirvan Barzani (LIVE)

TIME TBC - Macron meets Masoud Barzani, former President of Kurdistan region (no statements) (LIVE or PLAYOUT TBC)

TIME TBC - Macron meets with family of Hujam Surchi, fighter killed by Islamic State (no statements) (LIVE or PLAYOUT TBC)

TIME TBC - Macron meets Nadia Murad, Yazidi survivor and co-recipient of Nobel Peace Prize, with representatives of the Yazidi community (no statements) (LIVE or PLAYOUT TBC)

