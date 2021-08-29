COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 29 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAQ-FRANCE/MACRON-ERBIL

Por
REUTERSAUG 29
27 de Agosto de 2021

Macron visits Erbil during his second official trip to Iraq

Start: 29 Aug 2021 15:30 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2021 16:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: EXAXT TIMINGS ARE NOT FOR PUBLICATION - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

ERBIL - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Erbil during his second official trip to Iraq.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT - Press statements by Macron and Nechirvan Barzani (LIVE)

TIME TBC - Macron meets Masoud Barzani, former President of Kurdistan region (no statements) (LIVE or PLAYOUT TBC)

TIME TBC - Macron meets with family of Hujam Surchi, fighter killed by Islamic State (no statements) (LIVE or PLAYOUT TBC)

TIME TBC - Macron meets Nadia Murad, Yazidi survivor and co-recipient of Nobel Peace Prize, with representatives of the Yazidi community (no statements) (LIVE or PLAYOUT TBC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

