ADVISORY -- FLASH-- STORM-IDA/SATELLITE VIEW

Satellite view of Hurricane Ida’s approach to the U.S.
Start: 29 Aug 2021 00:27 GMT
End: 29 Aug 2021 00:35 GMT
Editor’s note: this is a 10 hour loop; 120 images; updated in 5-10 minute increments.
INTERNET – The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-East CONUS satellite view shows Hurricane Ida’s approach to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY NOAA / MUST NOT OBSCURE NOAA LOGO
DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY NOAA / MUST NOT OBSCURE NOAA LOGO
Source: NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Weather
Audio: MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com