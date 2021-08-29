ADVISORY -- FLASH-- STORM-IDA/SATELLITE VIEW

Satellite view of Hurricane Ida’s approach to the U.S.

Start: 29 Aug 2021 00:27 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2021 00:35 GMT

Editor’s note: this is a 10 hour loop; 120 images; updated in 5-10 minute increments.

INTERNET – The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-East CONUS satellite view shows Hurricane Ida’s approach to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

