Sábado 28 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH-- STORM-IDA/SATELLITE VIEW

Por
REUTERSAUG 29
29 de Agosto de 2021

Satellite view of Hurricane Ida’s approach to the U.S.

Start: 29 Aug 2021 00:27 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2021 00:35 GMT

Editor’s note: this is a 10 hour loop; 120 images; updated in 5-10 minute increments.

INTERNET – The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-East CONUS satellite view shows Hurricane Ida’s approach to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY NOAA / MUST NOT OBSCURE NOAA LOGO

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY NOAA / MUST NOT OBSCURE NOAA LOGO

Source: NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

