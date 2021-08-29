COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 29 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--7103-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BLAST

Por
REUTERS
29 de Agosto de 2021

Explosion heard near Kabul airport

Start: 29 Aug 2021 13:26 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2021 13:27 GMT

KABUL - An explosion was heard near Kabul airport, witnesses said on Sunday, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky but there was no immediate word on any casualties.

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in an area to the northern side of the airport but there was no immediate confirmation.

Joe Biden viajó a la base aérea de Dover para recibir los restos de los 13 soldados asesinados en Kabul

Incertidumbre sobre quién será el heredero de Messi en Barcelona: el único futbolista que podría enfundarse la 10

The Rolling Stones recordó a Charlie Watts con emotivo video

Dermaplaning o afeitado facial femenino: qué es y por qué se volvió tendencia en redes sociales

