ADVISORY --FLASH--7103-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BLAST

Explosion heard near Kabul airport
Start: 29 Aug 2021 13:26 GMT
End: 29 Aug 2021 13:27 GMT
KABUL - An explosion was heard near Kabul airport, witnesses said on Sunday, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky but there was no immediate word on any casualties.
Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in an area to the northern side of the airport but there was no immediate confirmation.
