Domingo 29 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--7103-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BLAST

Por
REUTERSAUG 29
29 de Agosto de 2021

Explosion heard near Kabul airport

Start: 29 Aug 2021 14:15 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2021 14:16 GMT

KABUL - An explosion was heard near Kabul airport, witnesses said on Sunday, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky but there was no immediate word on any casualties.

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in an area to the northern side of the airport but there was no immediate confirmation.

