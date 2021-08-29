COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSAUG 29
29 de Agosto de 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden travels back to the White House

Start: 29 Aug 2021 18:12 GMT

End: 29 Aug 2021 18:25 GMT

Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. – U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews back from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware where he participated in a ceremony in which the remains of U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan are received in the United States.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

