ADVISORY 7080-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BRITAIN-AMBASSADOR

UK ambassador to Afghanistan returns

BRIZE NORTON, OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - UK ambassador to Afghanistan returns on one of last repatriation flights

1. AIR FORCE PLANE LANDING

2. UK AMBASSADOR TO AFGHANISTAN, LAURIE BRISTOW, DISEMBARKING PLANE

"I would observe that although the United Kingdom's Operation Pitting finishes today, of course the United States are still engaged in their own withdrawal and I would be very nervous at saying that we have completed a successful withdrawal from Afghanistan until all our allies and partners have returned. The United States has provided the framework for security in Kabul as part of a huge, international effort. So operations continue, even if the United Kingdom's particular contribution concludes today."

"And I think we always knew that somewhere we would fall just, just short. So this isn't a moment of celebration for us at all. This is a moment to mark a tremendous international effort to evacuate as many people as we could in the time available. That sense of sadness that we haven't done all we would have wished, and we will continue to work through however engagement that we have in the future with the next leadership of Afghanistan, with the Taliban and others, to make sure that those who would wish to come back to this country continue to have an opportunity to do so. Sadly, we've just not been able to evacuate them under this, under this framework."

6. VARIOUS OF TROOPS DISEMBARKING PLANE

STORY: Britain's ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, disembarked from one of the final UK military repatriation flights after it landed in Brize Norton on Sunday (August 29).

Bristow said on Saturday (August 28) that the time had come to end an airlift which had evacuated almost 15,000 Afghan and British citizens over the past two weeks.

Britain on Friday (August 27) had said its evacuation mission would end within hours and that its military would be unable to fly out any Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement who had not already entered Kabul airport.

Chief of Joint Operations, Vice Admiral Sir Benjamin John Key, said on the tarmac at Brize Norton that the end of evacuations was not a "moment of celebration".

Britain was at Washington's side from the start of the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan that overthrew the then-ruling Taliban in punishment for harbouring the al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. More than 450 British armed forces personnel died during two decades of deployment in the country.

