Sábado 28 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/VOTING-CIVIL RIGHTS --NEW SOURCE - ACCESS ALL--

REUTERSAUG 28
28 de Agosto de 2021

Civil rights march in Washington for voting rights

Start: 28 Aug 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 14:30 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Civil rights organizations plan the "March On for Voting Rights" to demand protections of voting rights and to decry efforts by state lawmakers to curtail voting access.

SCHEDULE TBD

1200GMT - First groups to start gathering, marching

1530GMT - Big rally event at the National Mall

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

EEUU destruyó Eagle Base, la última base de la CIA en Afganistán, para evitar que los talibanes se queden con equipos o información sensible

La tajante respuesta de Pochettino sobre el futuro de Mbappé y el posible debut de Messi

El extraño caso de DaBaby, el rapero que paseaba en pañales y se canceló a sí mismo

Cuál es la importancia de los entrenamientos de fondo en los corredores

