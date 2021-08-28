ADVISORY STORM-IDA/BIDEN

Biden briefed on the ongoing preparations for Hurricane Ida

Start: 28 Aug 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 18:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - President Biden is briefed on the ongoing preparations for Hurricane Ida by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell virtually from the FEMA National Response Coordination Center. South Court Auditorium, White House complex.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com