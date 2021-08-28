ADVISORY STORM-IDA/BIDEN

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 28 de Agosto de 2021
28 de Agosto de 2021

Biden briefed on the ongoing preparations for Hurricane Ida

Start: 28 Aug 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 18:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - President Biden is briefed on the ongoing preparations for Hurricane Ida by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell virtually from the FEMA National Response Coordination Center. South Court Auditorium, White House complex.

“Lo único ‘fake’ son mis boobies”: Chiquis Rivera reaccionó al éxito de “Mi problema”y sus cambios físicos

Día del gamer: México celebra que es la capital latina de los eSports

Se lesionó en la primera patada de la pelea a los 13 segundos y lo acusaron de haber arreglado la derrota

Jerónimo Páez Chaparro: uno de los primeros bebés colombianos que lleva lleva primero el apellido de su madre

Rodolfo Hernández se defiende por polémico audio donde pide dinero a candidatos al Congreso

Se lesionó en la primera patada de la pelea a los 13 segundos y lo acusaron de haber arreglado la derrota

Impactante accidente de Lando Norris en la clasificación del Gran Premio de Bélgica de la Fórmula 1

La llamada clave que frenó las negociaciones de Cristiano Ronaldo con el Manchester City y decantó en su fichaje por el United

Magic Johnson y una confesión sobre su vida sexual que se hizo viral: “Una vez estuve con seis mujeres a la vez”

“Correcta decisión darle a ‘Checo’ tranquilidad”: Adal Franco sobre la renovación del piloto mexicano

Por qué Carlos Ponce insiste en que tuvo “romance” con La Chilindrina

Qué dijo Chrstian Nodal sobre el regreso triunfal de Los Bukis al lado de Marco Antonio Solís

De Bella de la Vega a Celia Lora: Las famosas mexicanas que arrasan en OnlyFans

“Eres mucho más bonita que Thalía”: el comentario que podría enfrentar a Laura Zapata y su hermana menor

“Confío plenamente en él”: Irina Baeva defendió contundente su relación con Gabriel Soto

El padre de las baterías de litio explica cómo deberán usarse los autos eléctricos y anticipa un nuevo jugador

¿Por qué la vacuna de Pfizer sería eficaz contra todas las variantes del coronavirus y futuros brotes?

Cuál es la importancia de los entrenamientos de fondo en los corredores

Tiene diabetes y compite por novena vez en el Tetratlón Chapelco: “No cambiaría nada de lo que esta enfermedad me dio”

Cuál es la ruta de las variantes del COVID-19 en la Argentina