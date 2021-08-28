COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 28 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAQ-SUMMIT/MACRON -- NO USE IRAQ --

Por
REUTERSAUG 28
27 de Agosto de 2021

Macron meets Iraqi PM Kadhimi and Iraqi President Saleh

Start: 28 Aug 2021 08:26 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR EXACT TIMINGS

==

BAGHDAD - Ahead of the regional Baghdad summit organised in coordination with France, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Iraqi President Barham Saleh welcome French President Emmanuel Macron.

SCHEDULE:

0826GMT - Regional summit leader arrivals

TIME TBC - Macron arrives in Government Palace for the Baghdad summit (LIVE Iraqiya TV expected)

TIME TBC - PM Kadhimi and then Macron make inaugural speech (LIVE Iraqiya TV expected)

TIME TBC - Baghdad Summit (NO COVERAGE)

TIME TBC - Lunch with heads of Baghdad summit delegations (NO COVERAGE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE IRAQ

DIGITAL: NO USE IRAQ

Source: IRAQIYA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

