ADVISORY IRAQ-SUMMIT/MACRON-NEWSER --delayed

France's Macron gives newser after Baghdad Summit

Start: 28 Aug 2021 14:30 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 15:30 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: NEWS CONFERENCE DELAYED UNTIL TIME TBC. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES**

BAGHDAD – French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference after the Baghdad Summit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com