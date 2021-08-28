COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 28 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAQ-FRANCE/MACRON -- UNRESTRICTED -- -

Por
REUTERSAUG 28
27 de Agosto de 2021

Macron, Iraqi PM Kadhimi joint statements, welcomed by Saleh

Start: 28 Aug 2021 05:41 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR EXACT TIMINGS

==

BAGHDAD - Ahead of the regional Baghdad summit organised in coordination with France, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and French President Emmanuel Macron give joint press statements before Macron meets President Barham Saleh., who will also then make statements.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC – Press statements Macron – Kadhimi (LIVE)

TIME TBC - Welcome ceremony for Macron by Iraqi President Barham Saleh at Baghdad Palace (LIVE)

TIME TBC - Meeting Macron – Saleh (NO COVER)

TIME TBC - Press statements Macron – Saleh (LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGNAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Tokio 2020 Paralímpicos: Amalia Pérez ganó la primera de oro en halterofilia para México

Tokio 2020 Paralímpicos: Amalia Pérez ganó la primera de oro en halterofilia para México

La ONU se quedará en Afganistán para acompañar a quienes traten de salir por tierra cuando concluya la evacuación de EEUU el 31 de agosto

Excesos, depresión y errores: el apasionado romance de Johnny Depp y Winona Ryder que no tuvo un final feliz

Alicia Machado y Tony Balardi protagonizaron un sorpresivo beso en MasterChef Celebrity México

Estados Unidos seguirá con las evacuaciones en Kabul hasta el 31 de agosto a pesar de las amenazas

DEPORTES

Tokio 2020 Paralímpicos: Amalia Pérez ganó la primera de oro en halterofilia para México

Tokio 2020 Paralímpicos: Amalia Pérez ganó la primera de oro en halterofilia para México

Héroe y villano: Esteban Andrada fue protagonista con buenas atajadas y errores en el empate de Xolos vs Monterrey

Cercano al chavismo y campeón en todos los equipos que dirigió: quién es el DT interino que tendrá Venezuela para enfrentar a la Argentina

Una nueva versión de Cristiano Ronaldo en el Manchester United: así fue su transformación en los 12 años lejos de Old Trafford

La medalla de plata de Las Leonas en Tokio 2020, desde adentro: radiografía del éxito, en la voz de Victoria Sauze

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Excesos, depresión y errores: el apasionado romance de Johnny Depp y Winona Ryder que no tuvo un final feliz

Excesos, depresión y errores: el apasionado romance de Johnny Depp y Winona Ryder que no tuvo un final feliz

Alicia Machado y Tony Balardi protagonizaron un sorpresivo beso en MasterChef Celebrity México

Del castigo de una religiosa a la boda cancelada con el hijo de un político: 60 hechos poco conocidos de Catherine Fulop

Karol Sevilla y su noviazgo con Emilio Osorio: “Me tiene volando corazones, nunca me había sentido así”

Qué dijo Laura G cuando la eliminaron de Quiero Cantar

TENDENCIAS

Cuál es la importancia de los entrenamientos de fondo en los corredores

Cuál es la importancia de los entrenamientos de fondo en los corredores

Tiene diabetes y compite por novena vez en el Tetratlón Chapelco: “No cambiaría nada de lo que esta enfermedad me dio”

Cuál es la ruta de las variantes del COVID-19 en la Argentina

Guía COVID-19: todo lo que hay que saber sobre los refuerzos de vacunas

Buenos Aires, una recorrida a través de sus librerías