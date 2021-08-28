ADVISORY -- FLASH--6210-STORM-IDA/PREPARATIONS

U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida
Start: 28 Aug 2021 23:40 GMT
End: 28 Aug 2021 23:47 GMT
LOUISIANA- Hurricane Ida on Saturday intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, prompting tens of thousands to flee coastal areas, while President Joe Biden pledged aid to help states quickly recover once the storm has passed.
