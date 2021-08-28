ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/PENTAGON

Pentagon briefing on Afghanistan

Start: 28 Aug 2021 14:57 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 15:57 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES - Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, brief the media.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com