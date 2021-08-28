COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 28 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/PENTAGON

Por
REUTERSAUG 28
28 de Agosto de 2021

Pentagon briefing on Afghanistan

Start: 28 Aug 2021 14:57 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 15:57 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES - Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, brief the media.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La llamada clave que frenó las negociaciones de Cristiano Ronaldo con el Manchester City y decantó en su fichaje por el United

La llamada clave que frenó las negociaciones de Cristiano Ronaldo con el Manchester City y decantó en su fichaje por el United

Magic Johnson y una confesión sobre su vida sexual que se hizo viral: “Una vez estuve con seis mujeres a la vez”

El Comité del Paro anuncia nuevas fechas de movilizaciones durante los próximos meses en Colombia

La crítica de Armando Benedetti a influenciadores: “ir al Congreso no es un reinado de belleza”

Esta moneda de 10 centavos se cotiza en línea hasta en 36,900 pesos

DEPORTES

La llamada clave que frenó las negociaciones de Cristiano Ronaldo con el Manchester City y decantó en su fichaje por el United

La llamada clave que frenó las negociaciones de Cristiano Ronaldo con el Manchester City y decantó en su fichaje por el United

Magic Johnson y una confesión sobre su vida sexual que se hizo viral: “Una vez estuve con seis mujeres a la vez”

“Correcta decisión darle a ‘Checo’ tranquilidad”: Adal Franco sobre la renovación del piloto mexicano

La tajante respuesta de Pochettino sobre el futuro de Mbappé y el posible debut de Messi

Checo Pérez quedó en segundo puesto en los últimos ensayos libres del GP de Bélgica de F1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué dijo Chrstian Nodal sobre el regreso triunfal de Los Bukis al lado de Marco Antonio Solís

Qué dijo Chrstian Nodal sobre el regreso triunfal de Los Bukis al lado de Marco Antonio Solís

De Bella de la Vega a Celia Lora: Las famosas mexicanas que arrasan en OnlyFans

“Eres mucho más bonita que Thalía”: el comentario que podría enfrentar a Laura Zapata y su hermana menor

“Confío plenamente en él”: Irina Baeva defendió contundente su relación con Gabriel Soto

El extraño caso de DaBaby, el rapero que paseaba en pañales y se canceló a sí mismo

TENDENCIAS

¿Por qué la vacuna de Pfizer sería eficaz contra todas las variantes del coronavirus y futuros brotes?

¿Por qué la vacuna de Pfizer sería eficaz contra todas las variantes del coronavirus y futuros brotes?

Cuál es la importancia de los entrenamientos de fondo en los corredores

Tiene diabetes y compite por novena vez en el Tetratlón Chapelco: “No cambiaría nada de lo que esta enfermedad me dio”

Cuál es la ruta de las variantes del COVID-19 en la Argentina

Guía COVID-19: todo lo que hay que saber sobre los refuerzos de vacunas