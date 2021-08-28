COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BRITAIN-WITHDRAWAL

Por
REUTERSAUG 28
27 de Agosto de 2021

One of the first flights bringing back UK forces from Kabul lands

Start: 28 Aug 2021 06:15 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

OXFORDSHIRE - One of the first flights bringing back UK forces from Kabul lands at RAF Brize Norton.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - estimated touch down of flight at 0645 GMT

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

