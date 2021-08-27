Inter-Real Madrid y Barcelona-Bayern en el inicio de la 'Champions'

EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Madrid, 27 ago (EFE).- La Liga de Campeones estrenará su edición 2021/22 con grandes enfrentamientos, como los que acogerá el Nou Camp el 14 de septiembre entre Barcelona y Bayern Múnich o el duelo del día 15 entre Inter de Milán y el Real Madrid, en una primera jornada en la que el Atlético de Madrid recibe al Oporto, el Sevilla al Salzburgo y el Villarreal al Atalanta.

-- 1a. Jornada

15/09/2021

-- Grupo A (-2 GMT)

21:00 Brujas - PSG

21.00 Manchester City - Leipzig

-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)

21.00 Atlético de Madrid - Oporto

21:00 Liverpool - AC Milan

-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Besiktas - Borussia Dortmund

21:00 Sporting Portugal - Ajax

-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Sheriff Tiraspol - Shakhtar

21:00 Inter de Milán - Real Madrid



14/09/2021

-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Barcelona - Bayern

21:00 Dinamo de Kiev - Benfica

-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Young Boys - Manchester United

21:00 Villarreal - Atalanta

-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Sevilla - Salzburgo

21:00 Lille - Wolfsburgo

-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Chelsea - Zenit

21:00 Malmoe - Juventus

-- 2a. Jornada

28/09/2021

-- Grupo A(- 2 GMT)

21:00 Leipzig - Brujas

21.00 PSG - Manchester City

-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)

21.00 AC Milan - Atlético de Madrid

21:00 Oporto - Liverpool

-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Ajax - Besiktas

21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Sporting Portugal

-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Shakhtar - Inter de Milán

21:00 Real Madrid - Sheriff Tiraspol

29/09/2021

-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Benfica - Barcelona

21:00 Bayern - Dinamo de Kiev

-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Atalanta - Young Boys

21:00 Manchester United - Villarreal

-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Wolfsburgo - Sevilla

21:00 Salzburgo - Lille

-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Zenit - Malmoe

21:00 Juventus - Chelsea

-- 3a. Jornada

19/10/2021

-- Grupo A (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Brujas - Manchester City

21.00 PSG - Leipzig

-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)

21.00 Atlético de Madrid - Liverpool

21:00 Oporto - AC Milan

-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Besiktas - Sporting Portugal

21:00 Ajax - Borussia Dortmund

-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Shakhtar - Real Madrid

21:00 Inter de Milán - Sheriff Tiraspol

20/10/2021

-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Barcelona - Dinamo de Kiev

21:00 Benfica - Bayern

-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Young Boys - Villarreal

21:00 Manchester United - Atalanta

-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Salzburgo - Wolfsburgo

21:00 Lille - Sevilla

-- Grupo H(- 2 GMT)

21:00 Zenit - Juventus

21:00 Chelsea - Malmoe

-- 4a. Jornada

03/11/2021

-- Grupo A (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Manchester City - Brujas

21.00 Leipzig - PSG

-- Grupo B(- 2 GMT)

18:45 AC Milan - Oporto

21.00 Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid

-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Sporting Portugal - Besiktas

21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Ajax

-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Real Madrid - Shakhtar

21:00 Sheriff Tiraspol - Inter de Milán

02/11/2021

-- Grupo E(- 2 GMT)

21:00 Dinamo de Kiev - Barcelona -

21:00 Bayern - Benfica

-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Villarreal - Young Boys

21:00 Atalanta - Manchester United

-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Wolfsburgo - Salzburgo

21:00 Sevilla - Lille

-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Malmoe - Chelsea

21:00 Juventus - Zenit

-- 5a. Jornada

24/11/2021

-- Grupo A (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Brujas - Leipzig

21.00 Manchester City - PSG

-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)

21.00 Atlético de Madrid - AC Milan

21:00 Liverpool - Oporto

-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Besiktas - Ajax

21:00 Sporting Portugal - Borussia Dortmund

-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Inter de Milán - Shakhtar

21:00 Sheriff Tiraspol - Real Madrid

23/11/2021

-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Dinamo de Kiev - Bayern

21:00 Barcelona - Benfica

-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Villarreal - Manchester United

21:00 Young Boys - Atalanta

-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Sevilla - Wolfsburgo

21:00 Lille - Salzburgo

-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Malmoe - Zenit

21:00 Chelsea - Juventus

-- 6a. Jornada

07/12/2021

-- Grupo A (- 2 GMT)

18:45 PSG - Brujas

18:45 Leipzig - Manchester City

-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)

21.00 Oporto - Atlético de Madrid

21:00 AC Milan - Liverpool

-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Besiktas

21:00 Ajax - Sporting Portugal

-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Real Madrid - Inter de Milán

21:00 Shakhtar - Sheriff Tiraspol

08/12/2021

-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)

21:00 Bayern - Barcelona

21:00 Benfica - Dinamo de Kiev

-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Manchester United - Young Boys

21:00 Atalanta - Villarreal

-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Salzburgo - Sevilla

21:00 Wolfsburgo - Lille

-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)

18:45 Zenit - Chelsea

18:45 Juventus - Malmoe

