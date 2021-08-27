COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
27 de Agosto de 2021
Inter-Real Madrid y Barcelona-Bayern en el inicio de la 'Champions'

27 de Agosto de 2021
Madrid, 27 ago (EFE).- La Liga de Campeones estrenará su edición 2021/22 con grandes enfrentamientos, como los que acogerá el Nou Camp el 14 de septiembre entre Barcelona y Bayern Múnich o el duelo del día 15 entre Inter de Milán y el Real Madrid, en una primera jornada en la que el Atlético de Madrid recibe al Oporto, el Sevilla al Salzburgo y el Villarreal al Atalanta.
-- 1a. Jornada
15/09/2021
-- Grupo A (-2 GMT)
21:00 Brujas - PSG
21.00 Manchester City - Leipzig
-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)
21.00 Atlético de Madrid - Oporto
21:00 Liverpool - AC Milan
-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Besiktas - Borussia Dortmund
21:00 Sporting Portugal - Ajax
-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Sheriff Tiraspol - Shakhtar
21:00 Inter de Milán - Real Madrid

14/09/2021
-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Barcelona - Bayern
21:00 Dinamo de Kiev - Benfica
-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Young Boys - Manchester United
21:00 Villarreal - Atalanta
-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Sevilla - Salzburgo
21:00 Lille - Wolfsburgo
-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Chelsea - Zenit
21:00 Malmoe - Juventus
-- 2a. Jornada
28/09/2021
-- Grupo A(- 2 GMT)
21:00 Leipzig - Brujas
21.00 PSG - Manchester City
-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)
21.00 AC Milan - Atlético de Madrid
21:00 Oporto - Liverpool
-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Ajax - Besiktas
21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Sporting Portugal
-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Shakhtar - Inter de Milán
21:00 Real Madrid - Sheriff Tiraspol
29/09/2021
-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Benfica - Barcelona
21:00 Bayern - Dinamo de Kiev
-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Atalanta - Young Boys
21:00 Manchester United - Villarreal
-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Wolfsburgo - Sevilla
21:00 Salzburgo - Lille
-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Zenit - Malmoe
21:00 Juventus - Chelsea
-- 3a. Jornada
19/10/2021
-- Grupo A (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Brujas - Manchester City
21.00 PSG - Leipzig
-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)
21.00 Atlético de Madrid - Liverpool
21:00 Oporto - AC Milan
-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Besiktas - Sporting Portugal
21:00 Ajax - Borussia Dortmund
-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Shakhtar - Real Madrid
21:00 Inter de Milán - Sheriff Tiraspol
20/10/2021
-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Barcelona - Dinamo de Kiev
21:00 Benfica - Bayern
-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Young Boys - Villarreal
21:00 Manchester United - Atalanta
-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Salzburgo - Wolfsburgo
21:00 Lille - Sevilla
-- Grupo H(- 2 GMT)
21:00 Zenit - Juventus
21:00 Chelsea - Malmoe
-- 4a. Jornada
03/11/2021
-- Grupo A (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Manchester City - Brujas
21.00 Leipzig - PSG
-- Grupo B(- 2 GMT)
18:45 AC Milan - Oporto
21.00 Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid
-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Sporting Portugal - Besiktas
21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Ajax
-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Real Madrid - Shakhtar
21:00 Sheriff Tiraspol - Inter de Milán
02/11/2021
-- Grupo E(- 2 GMT)
21:00 Dinamo de Kiev - Barcelona -
21:00 Bayern - Benfica
-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Villarreal - Young Boys
21:00 Atalanta - Manchester United
-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Wolfsburgo - Salzburgo
21:00 Sevilla - Lille
-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Malmoe - Chelsea
21:00 Juventus - Zenit
-- 5a. Jornada
24/11/2021
-- Grupo A (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Brujas - Leipzig
21.00 Manchester City - PSG
-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)
21.00 Atlético de Madrid - AC Milan
21:00 Liverpool - Oporto
-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Besiktas - Ajax
21:00 Sporting Portugal - Borussia Dortmund
-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Inter de Milán - Shakhtar
21:00 Sheriff Tiraspol - Real Madrid
23/11/2021
-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Dinamo de Kiev - Bayern
21:00 Barcelona - Benfica
-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Villarreal - Manchester United
21:00 Young Boys - Atalanta
-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Sevilla - Wolfsburgo
21:00 Lille - Salzburgo
-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Malmoe - Zenit
21:00 Chelsea - Juventus
-- 6a. Jornada
07/12/2021
-- Grupo A (- 2 GMT)
18:45 PSG - Brujas
18:45 Leipzig - Manchester City
-- Grupo B (- 2 GMT)
21.00 Oporto - Atlético de Madrid
21:00 AC Milan - Liverpool
-- Grupo C (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Besiktas
21:00 Ajax - Sporting Portugal
-- Grupo D (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Real Madrid - Inter de Milán
21:00 Shakhtar - Sheriff Tiraspol
08/12/2021
-- Grupo E (- 2 GMT)
21:00 Bayern - Barcelona
21:00 Benfica - Dinamo de Kiev
-- Grupo F (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Manchester United - Young Boys
21:00 Atalanta - Villarreal
-- Grupo G (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Salzburgo - Sevilla
21:00 Wolfsburgo - Lille
-- Grupo H (- 2 GMT)
18:45 Zenit - Chelsea
18:45 Juventus - Malmoe

