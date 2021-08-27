ADVISORY USA-RACE/VOTING-CIVIL RIGHTS

Civil rights march in Washington for voting rights protections
Start: 28 Aug 2021 15:30 GMT
End: 28 Aug 2021 16:30 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Civil rights organizations plan the "March On for Voting Rights" to demand protections of voting rights and to decry efforts by state lawmakers to curtail voting access.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - First groups to start gathering, marching
1530GMT - Big rally event at the National Mall
Restrictions:
