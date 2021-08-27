COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-RACE/VOTING-CIVIL RIGHTS

AUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2021

Civil rights march in Washington for voting rights protections

Start: 28 Aug 2021 15:30 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 16:30 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Civil rights organizations plan the "March On for Voting Rights" to demand protections of voting rights and to decry efforts by state lawmakers to curtail voting access.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - First groups to start gathering, marching

1530GMT - Big rally event at the National Mall

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

