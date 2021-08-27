COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAQ-FRANCE/MACRON -- UNRESTRICTED -- -

Por
REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2021

Macron, Iraqi PM Kadhimi joint statements, welcomed by Saleh

Start: 28 Aug 2021 06:00 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR EXACT TIMINGS

==

BAGHDAD - Ahead of the regional Baghdad summit organised in coordination with France, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and French President Emmanuel Macron give joint press statements before Macron meets President Barham Saleh., who will also then make statements.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC – Press statements Macron – Kadhimi (LIVE)

TIME TBC - Welcome ceremony for Macron by Iraqi President Barham Saleh at Baghdad Palace (LIVE)

TIME TBC - Meeting Macron – Saleh (NO COVER)

TIME TBC - Press statements Macron – Saleh (LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGNAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

