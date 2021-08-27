ADVISORY IRAQ-FRANCE/MACRON-ARRIVAL --UPDATED TIMING

French President Macron welcomed by Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi
Start: 27 Aug 2021 21:41 GMT
End: 27 Aug 2021 22:08 GMT
BAGHDAD – French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed in Baghdad by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ahead of Baghdad summit and his second official visit to Iraq since taking office.
