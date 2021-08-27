COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY IRAQ-FRANCE/MACRON-ARRIVAL --UPDATED TIMING--

REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2021

French President Macron welcomed by Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

Start: 27 Aug 2021 21:41 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2021 22:08 GMT

BAGHDAD – French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed in Baghdad by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ahead of Baghdad summit and his second official visit to Iraq since taking office.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

