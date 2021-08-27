ADVISORY IRAQ-DIPLOMACY/MACRON -- NO USE IRAQ

Macron meets Iraqi PM Kadhimi and Iraqi President Saleh
Start: 28 Aug 2021 08:30 GMT
End: 28 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
BAGHDAD - Ahead of the regional Baghdad summit organised in coordination with France, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Iraqi President Barham Saleh welcome French President Emmanuel Macron.
TIME TBC - Macron arrives in Government Palace for the Baghdad summit (LIVE Iraqiya TV expected)
TIME TBC - PM Kadhimi and then Macron make inaugural speech (LIVE Iraqiya TV expected)
TIME TBC - Baghdad Summit (NO COVERAGE)
TIME TBC - Lunch with heads of Baghdad summit delegations (NO COVERAGE)
