Viernes 27 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY FRANCE-MADAGASCAR/MACRON --DELAYED--

REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2021

Macron welcomes Madagascar President Rajoelina at the Elysee

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina at the Elysee Palace. Both leaders give statements to the press upon Rajoelina's arrival.

1330GMT APPROX - Macron welcomes Rajoelina at the Elysee palace / both make statements on arrival

