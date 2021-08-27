COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN

U.N. briefing on Afghanistan situation

Start: 27 Aug 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA – U.N briefing in Geneva expected to focus on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

SPEAKERS:

OHCHR spokesperson, Rupert Colville

WHO spokesperson, Christian Lindmeier

Regional Emergency Director at WHO, Eastern Mediterranean Region, Dr. Rick Brennan

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

