ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/KABUL AIRPORT

View of Kabul airport after at least two explosions

Start: 27 Aug 2021 06:56 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2021 08:30 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - View of Kabul airport after there were at least two explosions near the airport on Thursday (August 26) amid a huge evacuation effort from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said, with civilians and U.S. service members among the casualties

