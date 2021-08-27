COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/KABUL AIRPORT

Por
REUTERSAUG 27
26 de Agosto de 2021

View of Kabul airport after at least two explosions

Start: 27 Aug 2021 06:56 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2021 08:30 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - View of Kabul airport after there were at least two explosions near the airport on Thursday (August 26) amid a huge evacuation effort from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said, with civilians and U.S. service members among the casualties

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

